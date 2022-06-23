Waldorf Man Busted Setting Sister's House On Fire, Fleeing In Stolen Car

A Maryland man went through with threats he made toward his family, setting his sister’s house on fire in Charles County before stealing a neighbor’s vehicle and attempting to flee, the state fire marshal announced.

Waldorf resident Randall Wayne Crowder, Jr. made good on his threat on Wednesday, June 22, when he started an intentional fire in the 9200 block of Kris Drive before attempting to speed away in the stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies requested the fire marshal to investigate the suspicious blaze, officials said.

Crowders' sister stated that her brother had warned the family earlier in the day to "pack their bags,” according to the fire marshal. The sister also advised investigators that before the fire, she saw Crowder on her property and then saw him allegedly throw something at the side of the house.

When she exited her house, investigators said that she smelled a strong odor of gasoline and saw Crowder run out the back door of the basement and flames in front of the basement door.

Crowder then allegedly stole a neighbor's vehicle and sped away.

Members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office told investigators after they pulled over the stolen vehicle, they discovered a bag belonging to Crowder, which contained a can of butane fuel and a cigarette lighter.

Crowder was charged by the Charles County Sheriff's Office with unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Deputy State Fire Marshals charged him with:

First-degree arson;

Malicious burning;

Reckless endangerment.

“I want to thank the Charles County Sheriff's Office for their quick response and apprehension of this suspect," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said. "Every fire has the potential to hurt someone, and we're fortunate that this fire grow did not grow larger and put the family at risk.”

Crowder is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. No court date has been announced.

