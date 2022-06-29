Contact Us
Police & Fire

Vandals Cause $30,000 In Damage To Home During Burglary In Waldorf: Sheriff

Zak Failla
Charles County Sheriff's OFfice
Charles County Sheriff's OFfice Photo Credit: FacebookCharles County Sheriff

Police investigators in Maryland are investigating a home burglary and vandalism incident that led to more than $30,000 in damages and stolen property, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A homeowner in the 10900 block of Sam's Place in Waldorf returned home at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27 to find that it had been broken into and ransacked.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that when the victim returned home, his residence had been broken into and vandalized, according to Janelle Love of the Charles County Sheriff's Media Relations Office.

Walls, furniture, cabinets, fixtures, and personal items were destroyed and covered in paint, investigators said, with two video game systems and other items were stolen.

The approximate loss in stolen items and damage to the residence topped $30,000, they noted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Charles County Sheriff’s Officer M. Thomson by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0698. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-441-TIPS.

