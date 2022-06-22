Unexpected Charles County Truck Fire Under Investigation

A curious truck fire is under investigation in Maryland after a truck unexpectedly went up in flames in Charles County.

An alert was issued by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal on Wednesday, June 22 as they continue an investigation into a fire that broke out in the parking lot of a Crain Highway complex in Bel Alton.

The fire - which was discovered by its owner - broke out at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, officials said. The 1996 Dodge Ram sustained upwards of $3,000 in damage after the fire broke out in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. It was quickly extinguished by a crew of five firefighters on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6833.

