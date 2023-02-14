Two Killed In Charles County Triple Shooting, One In Serious Condition: Sheriff

Two men were killed and a third remains in serious condition on Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in Charles County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending a wanted shooter who killed two and left a third hospitalized on Monday, Feb. 13.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon, when officers were called to the area of Shelton Court in Indian Head for a report of shots fired, with at least one person struck who fled in a vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, a lookout was broadcast for the vehicle by investigators, and the SUV was located several miles away on Route 210 near Laurel Drive in Bryans Road.

Officers say that when they approached the car, they found three, not one man, suffering from gunshot injuries.

They rendered emergency aid to Nanjemoy resident Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, until paramedics arrived, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to area hospitals, where a second victim died later.

Officials said that Waldorf resident Amonte Martez Green, 23, died at the hospital, while the third 23-year-old man whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

His condition was not immediately available on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The initial investigation determined that the shooting occurred on Shelton Court and appears to be an isolated incident, according to the sheriff.

A reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter or shooters. Tipsters can contact Det. Worley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6518 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

