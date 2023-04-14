Thousands Of Fentanyl Pills Off DMV Region Streets Following Charles County Drug Bust: Sheriff

Thousands of fentanyl pills didn’t make it to the streets in the DMV region following a massive drug bust of narcotics being shipped from California into Maryland, authorities announced.

Quecealla Turner, 22, of Waldorf, and Oxon Hill resident Marvin Anthony Bussie, 20, are facing charges for their roles in a wide-ranging fentanyl distribution conspiracy after recently being indicted by a grand jury in Charles County, the sheriff’s office announced on Friday, April 14.

A multi-agency investigation was launched in November 2022 into the coordination of the shipment of thousands of pills, which were stamped to resemble OxyContin, that were being shipped to Turner and Bussie in Charles County to be illegally sold and distributed.

During the investigation, detectives intercepted a package from a private shipping company that was delivered from the West Coast and contained 5,000 fentanyl pills that were to be delivered to a single-family home in Waldorf.

The investigation led police to identify Turner and Bussie as the suspects, and they were apprehended without incident.

Both were charged with:

Conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance;

Conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance;

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance;

“Other related charges.”

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous in the hands of dealers who often disguise what it is. We are committed to dismantling the networks that traffic dangerous narcotics,” Charles County Sheriff Troy Sheriff Berry said. “We especially want to recognize the partnerships between the assisting law enforcement agencies who helped in the recovery of these dangerous pills.

“We must remain vigilant in order to protect our children and loved ones from such dangerous substances.”

Officials noted that Bussie had an open warrant through the DEA for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of an airport in Los Angeles last year. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

“Whenever someone uses the US Mail to send anything illegal or potentially dangerous, Postal Inspectors will find them and bring them to justice,” Damon Wood, Inspector in Charge of the Washington Division, said. “Fentanyl is killing many of our young people.

“Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences,” US Marshal Johnny Hughes added. “This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes.”

Agencies involved in the investigation include:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section;

Charles County Sheriff’s Office USPS Inspection Service;

DEA Washington Division;

United State Marshals Office.

