Teen On Probation Facing Multiple Murder Charges For Charles County Triple Shooting

A teen already on probation for a previous weapons charge has been identified and arrested for his role in the triple shooting in Charles County that left two victims dead and a third hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that Indian Head resident Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, is facing multiple murder charges for the fatal shooting earlier this week following a days-long investigation.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, when officers were called to the area of Shelton Court in Indian Head for a report of shots fired, with at least one person struck who fled in a vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, a lookout was broadcast for the vehicle by investigators, and the SUV was located several miles away on Route 210 near Laurel Drive in Bryans Road.

Officers say that when they approached the car, they found three, not one man, suffering from gunshot injuries.

They rendered emergency aid to Nanjemoy resident Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, until paramedics arrived, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to area hospitals, where a second victim died later.

Officials said that Waldorf resident Amonte Martez Green, 23, died at the hospital, while the third 23-year-old man whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

His condition was not immediately available on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The shooting was an isolated incident, according to investigators.

Craig was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

“Other related charges.”

Officials made note that Craig is currently on probation for an unrelated firearm charge dating back to June. 2022. In December, a judge sentenced him to serve 48 hours for the violation.

