Teen Killed While Walking Home In Waldorf Neighborhood, Sheriff Says

Police say that a teenager has died after being shot while walking through the neighborhood to his Charles County home.

Rajon Lateef Jackson III, 17, of Waldorf, died at the hospital after being shot at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place.

Police say that when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on Friday afternoon, they found Jackson, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics provided first aid and rushed the teen to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead from his injuries early on Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation determined that Jackson was walking home in his Waldorf neighborhood when he was gunned down by an unknown suspect, in “what does not appear to be a random act.”

The murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

