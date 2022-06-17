Teen Busted With Drugs, Firearm, During Speeding Stop In Charles County

A speeding driver in Maryland is facing drug and weapon charges after being busted during a traffic stop in Charles County.

Pomfret resident Jayden Kevin Craig, 18, was arrested following a speeding stop in the area of Indian Head Highway and Cedar Lane in Charles County when he was apprehended by deputies from the sheriff's office.

During the stop, investigators said that deputies recovered marijuana from inside the car and found Craig to be in possession of a loaded firearm with a fully loaded 10-round magazine in his waistband according to Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Media Relations Office.

Craig was arrested without incident and charged with illegal possession of a firearm due to his age, illegal transportation of a firearm, and “other related charges,” officials announced.

Following his processing, Craig was released on Thursday, June 16 after paying 10 percent of a court-ordered $1,500 bond.

