Suspended Charles County Sheriff's Officer Indicted For Rape, Solicitation Claims: Officials

A Charles County Sheriff's officer who has been suspended since January in connection to a rape and solicitation investigation has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges.

Bryan Antwain Keys, Jr., 36, was arrested on a criminal warrant over the weekend in connection to second-degree rape, solicitation of prostitution, and misconduct in office claims.

A seven-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, Keys was relieved of his duties in January after his agency was made aware of the allegations, prompting an extensive administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division also began working with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate separately.

Keys was held over the weekend and on Monday, Nov. 7, a judge ordered that Keys be released from the Charles County Detention Center to be fit for an electronic monitor.

"This officer’s actions are contrary to the values and the professionalism of the agency,” Major Ronald Farrell, Assistant Sheriff of Administration said. “I want to make our community aware of this indictment and reassure them that we investigated these allegations to the fullest extent.”

