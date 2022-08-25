Suspect Released In Maryland After Being Busted With Marijuana Bags, Illegal Handgun: Sheriff

A man busted with more than three dozen bags of marijuana and an illegal handgun was released by a judge following his arrest in Maryland, according to investigators.

Upper Marlboro resident Cary Frederick Collins, 47, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office after acting suspiciously and being busted with the drug and firearm, officials announced on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The incident began shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, when a patrol officer from the sheriff's office initiated a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Indian Head Highway after learning that the vehicle’s tags were suspended for an insurance violation and there was a pick-up order from MVA.

It is alleged that Collins pulled into the parking lot of a convenience store, left his car, and walked away from his vehicle, a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said. He initially refused to return to the car, but subsequently complied and returned.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana, officials said. Inside, a large bag containing 39 individually packaged bags of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic firearm was recovered from the front portion of the vehicle by investigators.

Collins was arrested without incident and charged with illegal possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, and other related charges, according to the sheriff.

Days after his arrest, a judge released Collins from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance and he is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

