Surveillance Video Helps Charles County Homeowner Spot Attic Fire

An overnight attic fire in Maryland was caught before it could spread throughout the rest of the residence when a homeowner was alerted to the flames through surveillance footage.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. on Monday, July 25 in Charles County, first responders from the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Valley Road home in La Plata, where there was a reported active fire in the attic of an area home.

The homeowner saw an orange flash in his video surveillance, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, and when he went outside to investigate, he found fire coming out of an attic fan inside the home.

Upon arrival, it took a team of more than four dozen firefighters, largely from the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, approximately 10 minutes to get the fire under control, which tore through the roof of the home.

In total, the fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage to the home, and upwards of $50,000 in damage to the contents of the attic and residence.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident on Valley Road has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6833.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.