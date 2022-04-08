Summer School Student Charged For Stealing Phone, Brandishing Weapon At Westlake HS: Sheriff

A pair of summer school students are unlikely to have a “Breakfast Club” moment in Maryland after one teen stole his victim's phone and allegedly threatened him with a weapon when he was confronted, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The victim and suspect were involved in an altercation at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 in a stairwell inside Westlake High School, during which the victim’s phone fell out of his pocket, authorities said.

It is alleged that the suspect teen grabbed the phone and proceeded to flee, according to officials. His victim followed on his heels outside the building, demanding he returns the phone.

When the suspect refused, investigators said that he brandished a firearm and threatened the victim, who fled from the area and notified a school resource officer.

Patrol officers from the sheriff's office responded to the scene and canvassed the area, ultimately finding the suspect teen in a nearby neighborhood in possession of a replica firearm and the victim's cell phone.

Both students are enrolled in the summer school program at the high school. Names or ages have not been provided by police during the initial investigation into the incident.

The suspect was charged on a juvenile offense report with first-degree assault and theft and released to a parent. The phone was returned to the victim.

This most recent incident is just the most recent time things have heated up at Westlake High School this summer, following an incident where fireworks were set off inside the building, forcing an evacuation and a series of fights that broke out, forcing deputies to hit students with OC spray to subdue them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.