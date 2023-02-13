Son Ordered Out Of House Busted For Setting Blaze Inside Parents' Waldorf Home: Fire Marshal

A man with apparent “daddy issues” is facing charges for allegedly setting his parents’ Charles Count home on fire over the weekend.

Jordan Christopher Robinson, 21, is facing arson and other charges for attempting to set a Waldorf home ablaze, though his efforts were quickly thwarted by fire sprinklers, according to Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials said that first responders were called to the 9200 block of Misting Court when a homeowner reported that his son may have set a fire inside the house.

Investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that the homeowner - whose name has not been released - had been having issues with his son, Robinson, “over the past few days,” and he had asked him to leave the house earlier on Saturday.

Officials said that at approximately 8 p.m. on the night of the fire, the homeowner got an alert on his phone for his house’s security cameras, where he saw Robinson enter the home.

When the homeowner returned to his residence, he found that Robinson had already left the house, and there were the remains of a fire inside his bedroom that had been extinguished by fire sprinklers.

Investigators said that they credit the sprinkler system for containing the fire and minimizing the damage to approximately $6,000.

Robinson was arrested early on Sunday, Feb. 12, and taken to an area hospital for injuries he sustained during an earlier altercation with a family member, according to the fire marshal.

He was released and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was charged with:

First-degree arson;

First-degree malicious burning;

Home invasion;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

“Every new home in Maryland is now built with fire sprinkler systems,” Geraci advised. “These life-saving devices allow time for the occupants to get out, minimize the damage and assist fire investigators in collecting evidence that may have otherwise been lost in the fire.”

Robinson is being held at the Detention Center without bond. No information about his upcoming court appearance has been released by the fire marshal.

