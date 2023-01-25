Social Media Leads Sheriff To Teen Selling Stolen Dirt Bike, Lincoln In Charles County

Whoops.

A Charles County teenager proved that he was no social media maven after advertising a stolen dirt bike for sale online, leading sheriff’s deputies right to a car that was also reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the victim of a theft who reported that a dirt bike previously stolen from his home was being advertised for sale on an online social media site earlier this week, according to authorities.

The investigation led deputies to identify a 17-year-old suspect who was in the 2900 block of Marshall Hall Road on Monday, Jan. 23. Officers were able to locate the teen and he was apprehended after a brief struggle.

While at the scene investigating the stolen dirt bike, a sheriff’s spokesperson said that officers learned the teenager had made earlier plans to meet with a potential buyer and indicated he would be in a Lincoln passenger car to make the transaction.

Coincidentally, as officers were investigating, a witness called the police to report a suspicious Lincoln passenger car parked nearby in the area, and they located the vehicle a short distance away from the scene of the initial crime.

Further investigation found that the Lincoln had been reported stolen from a neighboring county, and the same teen with the dirt bike was in possession of the keys to the second vehicle.

The teen was charged on a juvenile offense report with two counts of theft and motor vehicle theft and released to his parents.

