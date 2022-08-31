Sheriff's Officer Seizes Marijuana, Illegal Handgun From Maryland Teen During Traffic Stop

An early morning traffic stop led to drug and weapon charges for a Maryland teen who was caught with an illegal handgun and pot, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced.

Newburg resident Treyvon Justin Green, 19, is facing multiple charges after being stopped on St. Charles Parkway in White Plains after observing a violation of the vehicle’s registration plates, officials said on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The stop was initiated at approximately 1:12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, according to the agency.

While approaching the car, the officer said that the smell of weed was present, and further investigation determined that Green was in possession of an estimated 65 grams of marijuana and a handgun he is prohibited from having in Maryland due to his age.

Green was arrested without incident and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegally transporting a loaded firearm, and other related charges, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Green was released from the Charles County Detention Center on the day of his arrest on a $5,000 bond. No return court information has been provided by the sheriff’s office.

