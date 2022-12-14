Sheriff Seeks Additional Victims In Maryland After Man Attempts To Lure Girl Into His Car

Authorities say that a man who attempted to pick up a 12-year-old girl by following her and shouting out of his car window toward her while she was walking home has been apprehended, though they fear there may be additional victims.

Lamar Anthony Green, 43, of Waldorf, was allegedly intoxicated when he attempted to kidnap a child in broad daylight while she was walking in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf this week.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the child was walking home when a man - later identified as Green - began to follow her in a Chevrolet Malibu and shouted for her to get into his car.

When the victim ignored Green, he continued to yell toward her, stating that he was a friend of the family; however, the girl was able to get back to her home and alerted her parents, who advised the police and provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

Green fled the area after being spotted by the child's parents, but he was located by officers investigating the kidnapping complaint, who also determined he was allegedly driving under the influence.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with driving under the influence and attempted kidnapping. The incident remains under investigation.

Detectives are seeking information from the public regarding incidents in the area that may have involved Green to determine if there are additional victims. His vehicle was described as being a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu similar to the vehicle posted above.

Anyone with information regarding Green, or who believes they or their child may have been a victim of an attempted kidnapping has been asked to contact Det. R. Horrocks at the Charles County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 609-6546 or emailing HorrocksR@ccso.us.

