Reckless Driving Leads To Recovery Of 'Ghost Gun,' Drugs From Passenger In Charles County

A reckless driver in Maryland led to drug and weapon charges for his passenger, who was busted with a "ghost gun" during an investigation in Charles County.

Port Tobacco resident Christopher Dean Allen, 30, was arrested by a patrol officer from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office who was flagged down by a local resident on Indian Head Highway regarding a reckless driver.

The officer was alerted at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the 5100 block of Indian Head Hill Highway, and the vehicle was subsequently located at a nearby gas station, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

While approaching the vehicle, the officer said that there was a strong smell of burnt marijuana, and a computer check showed that the driver had a suspended driver’s license.

Further investigation led to the recovery of marijuana inside the car, and the spokesperson said that Allen, a passenger inside the vehicle, was in possession of ecstasy/methamphetamine, cocaine, and a polymer “ghost gun" with no serial number.

Allen was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS): not marijuana;

Possession of a loaded handgun inside a car;

Illegal transportation of a loaded handgun.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Allen was released by a district court commissioner on a $2,000 unsecured bond. No return court date has been announced.

