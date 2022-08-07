Contact Us
Breaking News: Maryland Dad Gunned Down While Watching Fireworks
Police Investigating Crash That Kills One, Hospitalized Two In Charles County

Zak Failla
Members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash in Nanjemoy.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash in Nanjemoy. Photo Credit: FacebookCharles County Sheriff

One person was killed and two others hospitalized with “serious injuries” after an early-morning crash and car fire in Maryland, authorities said.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 11300 block of Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy, where there was a reported single-car crash.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that officers reported that two occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the car, though a third was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the vehicle was traveling on Maryland Point Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire.

A 20-year-old man from Hyattsville and a 21-year-old woman from Texas were both transported to area hospitals for treatment of “serious injuries.” No details have been provided about the fatal victim.

No names or additional information was released about the three crash victims, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Cpl. R Brooks in the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit by calling (301) 932-3056.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.