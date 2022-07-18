Police ID Motorcyclist Killed After Being Struck By Car In Waldorf

Police investigators in Maryland have released the ID of a motorcyclist who was struck by a car and killed in Charles County over the weekend.

Waldorf resident Jum-Mor Lemaier Mackell, 46, died after being struck by a turning car from Acton Lane onto Western Parkway on Saturday, July 16, in Waldorf, authorities announced.

The preliminary investigation into the fatal crash determined that shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Mackell was accidentally struck by the passenger car near the busy intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation on Monday, July 18, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact the sheriff’s Traffic Operations Unit by calling (301) 609-3251.

