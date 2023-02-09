'Not Random' Shooting In Waldorf Leaves Teen Hospitalized: Sheriff

Gunshots rang out in the middle of the afternoon in Charles County on Wednesday, leaving a teen boy with a gunshot wound in an apparently targeted attack.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a home in Albermarle Place in Waldorf to investigate a reported shooting involving a 14-year-old boy who was struck in the leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation into the shooting determined that the teen was walking in the area of Abermarle Place when unknown suspects fired a gun at him from a nearby location before they fled the area.

The teen was able to get to a nearby home to call 911.

Officers were able to provide first aid to the teen until paramedics arrived to transport him to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as not-life-threatening.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to officials, and detectives are pushing leads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6499 or tipsters can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

