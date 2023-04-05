Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Crash With Pick-Up Truck In Charles County: State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal head-on motorcycle crash that took the life of a St. Mary’s County man who was riding through Welcome on Wednesday afternoon.

Mechanicsville motorcycle enthusiast Alan Reinburg, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into a Ford pick-up truck in Charles County, authorities announced.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, police say that troopers from the La Plata Barrack were called to a crash involving a motorcyclist on Route 6/Port Tobacco Road at Academy Place in Welcome.

The initial investigation found that Newburg resident Jeffrey Grasso, 37, was driving an F-150 pick-up truck east on Port Tobacco Road while Reinburg was traveling along the opposite direction.

For unknown reason, the pick-up truck veered over the double yellow line and struck Reinburg’s motorcycle head-on.

Reinburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Grasso was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the events leading up to the fatal collision has been asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team investigators by calling (301) 392-1231.

