Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

Zak Failla
Police investigated an early morning fatal motorcycle crash in Charles County.
Police investigated an early morning fatal motorcycle crash in Charles County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

A 28-year-old Maryland man was killed during an early morning crash when he lost control and landed in a ditch in Charles County, state police said.

La Plata resident Dallas Anthony Savoy was killed at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Monday morning after crashing on Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive, according to authorities.

Troopers were dispatched to the area on Monday, Sept. 12 to investigate the crash, which determined that Savoy was riding his motorcycle in the area when he lost control and was ejected from the bike.

The motorcycle was found in a ditch nearby. Savoy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other people or vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash, according to investigators. The cause has not been disclosed.

The crash led to an hours-long shutdown of Maryland Route 488 while state police investigated and cleared the scene, officials noted.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the La Plata Barrack by calling (301) 392-1200.

