Man Tased After Destroying Property In Bryans Road Shop, Punching Arresting Officer: Sheriff

A wanted man was released on $100 bond after destroying items in a Maryland tobacco store and punching an arresting police officer in the face, officials said.

Ottoy Bradley Lawson, 30, of Davis, Oklahoma, who was wanted in Charles County for failing to appear in court on criminal charges, was arrested after refusing to comply with members of the sheriff’s office, the agency announced on Thursday, July 21.

The alleged incident began shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Cloudz Tobacco in the 8000 block of Matthews Road in Bryans Road when Lawson was allegedly breaking items inside the store.

Upon arrival, two officers made contact with Lawson, investigators said, but he failed to comply. He then allegedly punched one of the officers in the face, prompting members of the sheriff's office to tase him, leading to his arrest without further incident.

Further investigation determined that Lawson was in possession of a knife in his pocket, and he was actively wanted both in Charles County and in Oklahoma.

As a precaution, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Lawson was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center and cleared medically before being transported to the detention center.

Lawson was charged with:

Theft;

Destruction of property;

Failure to appear in court;

Assault;

Resisting arrest.

The day after the incident on Friday, July 15, officials said that a district court commissioner ordered Lawson could be released from the Charles County Detention Center after paying 10 percent of a $1,000 bond ($100).

