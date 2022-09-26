Man Out On Bond Busted Beating Woman With 'Ghost Gun,' In Charles County, Police Say

A man released from jail on a $10,000 bond for violating his probation is facing multiple new charges following an alleged violent assault of a woman in Maryland.

Branden Alfred Holland, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested following an investigation into a domestic assault when he pistol-whipped his female victim and threatened her in Charles County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

It is alleged that Holland attacked a woman, during which he threw her to the ground, dragged her across the asphalt, pistol-whipped her, and pointed the gun at her while threatening to shoot her.

She managed to break free and run for help, according to the sheriff's office. Holland then fled the scene.

Holland was located by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office in Bryans Road during a search for the wanted man, and he was ultimately spotted in a truck in the 6900 block of Indian Head Highway, where officers were able to apprehend him without incident.

Investigators said that a search of Holland and his vehicle led to the seizure of two “ghost” guns that had their serial numbers obliterated, one of which was reported stolen in a different state.

Holland was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Illegal possession of firearms;

False imprisonment;

Malicious destruction;

Failure to appear.

Officials noted that at the time of his arrest, Holland was out of jail on a $10K bond stemming from an illegal handgun possession charge which violated his probation conditions from an armed robbery case in 2019.

The arrest by Charles County Sheriff’s Office investigators was aided by the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force, officials noted.

Holland is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a no-bond status.

