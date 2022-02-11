Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says

A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office.

The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

When an employee followed and confronted the mischievous pair, investigators said that one of them pulled out a knife, threatened the employee, and continued their flight across the parking lot.

Responding patrol officers said that they spotted the pair nearby and were able to apprehend both after being taken on a short foot chase.

One of the suspects, a 14-year-old, was was charged on a juvenile offense report with robbery, theft and assault. The 11-year-old was not charged.

Both children were released to their parents.

