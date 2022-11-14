Indian Head Apartment Complex Blaze Causes $250K In Damages: State Fire Marshal

More than a dozen people in Maryland were displaced by an early morning weekend blaze that was reported in a two-story apartment complex in Charles County, the state fire marshal announced.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, a fire was discovered in the 4000 block of Indian Head Highway in Indian Head by guards of the Indian Head Naval Support Facility, officials said.

According to the fire marshal, the blaze originated in the attic of an apartment complex, though it is unclear what sparked the flames on Sunday morning.

It took a team of 30 members of the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department approximately 15 minutes to get control of the fire, though not before it caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting 14 occupants of the apartment complex who were displaced by the fire, including at least one child.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office by calling (443) 550-6835.

