Contact Us
Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
Return to your home site

Menu

Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf

Nearby Sites

  • St. Mary's
    serves California, Golden Beach, Leonardtown, Lexington Park & Wildewood
  • Calvert
    serves Chesapeake Beach, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Drum Point, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, North Beach, Owings, Prince Frederick & Solomons
  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Firefighter Injured Battling Auto Fire That Spread To Shed In Charles County: Officials

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
First responders took less than an hour to knock down the flames when a shed fire broke out.
First responders took less than an hour to knock down the flames when a shed fire broke out. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Automatic6517

One firefighter was injured battling a shed fire that broke out after a car a homeowner was working on in Charles County went up in flames.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, first responders from the Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association were called to the 8000 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy when a fire was reported inside an area garage.

Upon arrival, officials said that fire crews found a detached shed that was involved in a fire with a car on the outside also engulfed in flames.

Crews made “an aggressive attack,” according to the agency, and were able to contain the flames to the shed.

The initial investigation determined that the fire started as a result of the vehicle malfunction while being worked on by the occupant of the home.

While battling the blaze, one firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said. In total, it took 44 firefighters less than an hour to knock down the flames and clear the scene.

The shed was destroyed by the fire. The condition of the vehicle was unclear.

No other injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.