Drug Bust: 16+ Pounds Of Pot, LSD, 'Ghost Guns' Seized From Charles County Duo

A veritable pharmacy of illegal narcotics was seized from a pair of alleged drug distributors in Maryland, who were also found to be in possession of multiple illegal “ghost guns,” an AR-15 rifle, and cash, authorities announced.

Waldorf resident Michael David Griffith, Jr., 20, and White Plains resident Nicole Ann Brown, 21, are facing a host of drug and weapon charges following their arrests amid an ongoing investigation into drug dealing, the Charles County Sheriff said on Tuesday, July 12.

Officials said that on Friday, July 8, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from Emergency Services Teams from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf following an investigation into drug dealing in the region.

During the search, the sheriff’s office said that investigators seized:

More than 16 pounds of marijuana;

200 dosages of LSD;

Various THC products;

“A quantity” of psilocybin mushrooms;

Drug distribution paraphernalia;

Drug manufacturing equipment;

Four semi-automatic “ghost guns” with no serial numbers;

An AR-15;

Undisclosed amount of cash.

Griffith and Brown were charged with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs, as well as:

Possession of firearms;

Possession of drug manufacturing equipment;

Possession of a detached magazine with more than 10 rounds;

Other related charges.

A judge ordered that both Griffith and Brown be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center pending their next court appearance. Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing.

