Driver Busted With Gun, Marijuana During DUI Checkpoint In Charles County

A DUI checkpoint in Maryland led to the arrest of a 25-year-old driver who was not impaired, but will face weapons charges after being busted with a loaded handgun in Charles County.

Waldorf resident William Andrew Mells was arrested by law enforcement authorities during the sobriety checkpoint, which was conducted on Leonardtown Road in the area of Renner Road in Waldorf, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, June 21.

When Mells got to the checkpoint, police said that it was determined he was in possession of a loaded handgun, and suspected marijuana, leading to his apprehension.

Mells was arrested and charged with illegal transportation of a firearm, driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, and other related charges, the spokesperson said.

Following his arrest, Mells was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner on a $3,000 unsecured bond. No return court date for Mells was announced by the sheriff's office.

During the checkpoint, there were a total of 54 warnings, 12 traffic citations, and six equipment repair orders issued.

These agencies were involved in the checkpoint:

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations;

Maryland State Police;

Maryland Transportation Authority;

Maryland State Highway Administration.

“The checkpoint is part of the (Charles County Sheriff’s Office) commitment to safer roadways through focused efforts on distracted driving, reckless driving, and driving while impaired,” officials noted. "The checkpoint was conducted using grant funds administered by the Maryland State Highway Administration."

