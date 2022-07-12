Convicted Felon Released After Being Busted In La Plata With Crack Cocaine, Paraphernalia

A convicted felon already indicted for drug distribution offenses in Maryland is facing new charges after being busted with crack cocaine and an illegal semi-automatic handgun, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 12.

La Plata resident James Leroy Brown III, 41, who was previously indicted by a Charles County grand jury for drug distribution was arrested and released after investigators executed a search warrant at his home, officials said.

On Thursday, July 7, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section, with assistance from the CCSO Emergency Services Team, Special Operations Division, and K9, served a search warrant at the home in the 9500 block of Kline Drive in La Plata.

During the search, investigators said that they seized:

Crack cocaine;

Drug distribution paraphernalia;

Packaging material;

A semi-automatic handgun.

Officials noted that Brown is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Maryland due to a previous felony conviction.

Following his arrest, Brown was released from the Charles County Detention Center on Friday, July 9 pending his next court appearance. The investigation is ongoing.

