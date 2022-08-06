Convicted Felon Busted With Illegal Handgun, Marijuana In Charles County: Sheriff

A convicted felon in Maryland is facing new charges after being busted with an illegal gun he was prohibited from having, the sheriff’s office announced.

Waldorf resident Lamont Lee Lindsey, 31, was busted by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office with a loaded handgun and marijuana during a traffic stop in St. Charles, according to a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, June 8.

Deputies stopped Lindsey shortly before midnight on Saturday, June 4 when he was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of St. Charles Parkway and North Gate Place.

According to the sheriff’s office, further investigation found that Lindsey was not permitted to possess a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Lindsey was charged with:

Driving a car with expired registration plates;

Illegally transporting a firearm inside a car;

Illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous conviction.

On Tuesday, June 7, a judge ordered that Lindsey be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center as the investigation into the incident continues.

No return court date has been announced by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

