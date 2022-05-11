Boyfriend Kills Ex, Family, In Apparent Murder-Suicide In La Plata: Sheriff

Authorities in Maryland are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left five dead after a man allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, her family, and himself during a violent incident in Charles County.

Andre Sales, 28, has been identified as the gunman who entered a home in La Plata shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, 21; her brother, Kai Mann, 18; their mother, Sommaly Mann, 48; and another male who was inside, Javon Watson, 23 of White Plains.

Sales then shot himself with a gun, which was recovered, according to a spokesperson from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the owner of a home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata returned home from work on Friday afternoon and found all five bodies inside the residence.

There were two young children who were initially unaccounted for, but they were located a short time later safe and unharmed at a different location, officials noted.

Investigators and forensic personnel are still processing evidence and interviewing family and friends to establish a motive, the sheriff’s office said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform autopsies to confirm the exact cause of death for each person.

Anyone with information regarding the murder-suicide has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6499 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

