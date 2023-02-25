Contact Us
Charles Daily Voice serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Benadryl OD? Middle Schooler Hospitalized After Trying To 'Get High,' Charles Sheriff Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pink pills (file photo).
Pink pills (file photo). Photo Credit: Castorly Stock Pexels

A Maryland middle school student was hospitalized after authorities said he took pills that may have been Benadryl in an attempt to "get high."

The student at Matthew Henson Middle School in Indian Head went to the nurse complaining of chest pain after ingesting "Full Moon" pills on Friday, Feb. 24, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

The student was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

"It is not clear at this point but preliminary information received is the pills may have been 'Benadryl' that the student is believed to have consumed in excess," the sheriff's office said. 

"Parents are urged to speak to their children about the dangers of consuming pills not administered appropriately, especially when the validity of the substance has not been validated."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Quigley at 301-609-3282 ext. 722.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.