Light Rain 64°

SHARE

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Sheriff's Vehicle In Waldorf (Developing)

One person was killed after being struck by a member of the Charles County Sheriff's Office early on Wednesday morning, officials say.

Charles County Sheriff's Office
Charles County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: FacebookCharles County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, a pedestrian was struck by a sheriff's deputy in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf who was in the roadway.

The officer attempted to render first aid until paramedics arrived, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During the investigation into the fatal crash, Crain Highway was temporarily shut down for several hours, with traffic detoured onto Smallwood Drive.

No information about the officer or pedestrian has been released. More details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE