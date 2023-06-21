Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Sheriff's Vehicle In Waldorf (Developing)

At approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, a pedestrian was struck by a sheriff's deputy in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf who was in the roadway.

The officer attempted to render first aid until paramedics arrived, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During the investigation into the fatal crash, Crain Highway was temporarily shut down for several hours, with traffic detoured onto Smallwood Drive.

No information about the officer or pedestrian has been released. More details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

