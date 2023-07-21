Partly Cloudy 86°

Pedestrian Found Dead In La Plata Highway Was Struck By Hit-Run Truck Driver: Sheriff

Investigators from the Charles County Sheriff's Office are seeking answers after a 34-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a truck overnight.

Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal crash.
Zak Failla
Early on Friday morning, members of the sheriff's office were called to the 6500 block of Crain Highway in La Plata near the Shelton Shopping Center, where they found Brian Eric Allen, Jr. lying in the roadway after seemingly being struck by a vehicle.

The initial investigation found that the La Plata resident may have been struck by a large box truck or tractor-trailer, though the driver did not remain in the area after hitting him.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run or events leading up to it has been asked to contact PFC Walker at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-3251.

