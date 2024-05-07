Daunte Marqui Butler, 26, has been identified as the victim who was killed late on Monday night, May 6 in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on May 6, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive to investigate a single-car crash involving a Chevy Impala.

Investigators say that the driver was traveling on St. Charles Parkway when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree near the intersection.

Butler was rushed to the Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.