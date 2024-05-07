A Few Clouds 59°

Daunte Marqui Butler Killed In Charles County Crash

A Baltimore man was killed overnight in Charles County when the driver of the car he was riding in lost control and smashed into a tree, according to the sheriff's office.

 Photo Credit: Facebook via Daunte Marqui Butler
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Daunte Marqui Butler, 26, has been identified as the victim who was killed late on Monday night, May 6 in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on May 6, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of St. Charles Parkway and St. Ignatius Drive to investigate a single-car crash involving a Chevy Impala.

Investigators say that the driver was traveling on St. Charles Parkway when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree near the intersection.

Butler was rushed to the Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

