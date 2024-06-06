One Person Displaced By Fast-Moving Blaze In Charles County, Firefighter Injured

A team of 50 firefighters took an estimated 50 minutes to get a house fire under control in the 5600 block of Needlefish Court in Waldorf that started in the attic area of a single-family home late on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Upon arrival, first responders found flames coming from the roof of the home, with smoke billowing through the air.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the fire began in the attic, though the cause of the blaze is still under investigation a day later.

Crews remained at the scene for several hours, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury. He was hospitalized for evaluation and later released.

