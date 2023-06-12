One Dead, Two Airlifted To DC Hospitals Following Crash In Charles County, State Police Say

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 12, a Dodge Durango was driving on US Route 301 near MD Route 234 when the driver struck an embankment and overturned the truck, state police say.

First responders were called to the scene, and a passenger in the Durango was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Two others injured in the crash were flown by US Park Police to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Route 301 were closed for several hours following the crash as state police and the Maryland Department of Transportation investigated. The roads have since reopened.

Police say that the crash remains under investigation. No information about the victims has been released by the department.

