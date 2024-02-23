Off-Duty Officer Suspended Following Arrest In Maryland: Police (Developing)

Cpl. David Hardester has been charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder in Charles County and with second-degree assault in St. Mary’s County following an incident at his home.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, Hardester shot at a man using his assigned duty weapon in Charles County shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, though the man was uninjured.

Police say that the two knew each other. No motive for the shooting was provided.

Hardester is also charged with second-degree assault in connection with a domestic incident earlier in the evening at his home in St. Mary’s County, the department noted.

The corporal joined the department in 2005 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He was suspended without pay following the arrest.

No additional details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

