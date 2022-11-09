Beloved Son, Big Brother Remembered For 'Spreading Infectious Love, Happiness' In Maryland

The family of a man killed in a horrific murder-suicide in Maryland over the weekend is remembering him for spreading his "infectious love" in a GoFundMe campaign launched in his memory.

Jovon Watson, 23, was killed on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4, in a La Plata home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Andre Sales, 28, killed Watson, along with Sara Mann, 21, her brother, Kai Mann, 18, their mother, Sommaly "Sunny" Mann, 48, as well as himself on that tragic day.

People across the world are mourning the loss of Jovon, who "spread love and happiness everywhere he went, to everyone he met", according to the GoFundMe.

"With a contagious smile and such a big heart, Jovon left an imprint on the lives of all who he touched", stated the fundraiser. "Wise beyond his years, he was always the one who friends and family looked to for help and he would come every time".

Loved ones compared Jovon to a "Caribbean Carnival", because he was so full of life and joy.

"Jovon brought sunshine to a rainy day. He brought peace to conflicts", the fundraiser continued.

The Watson-James family is asking for support through donations to assist with unexpected costs after the loss of Jovon.

Anyone with information regarding the murder-suicide has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6499 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

