Woman's Body Found Lying In Quiet Charles County Neighborhood: Sheriff

Zak Failla
The body was found in the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road.
The body was found in the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation has been launched in Charles County after a woman’s body was found in Bryans Road on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive, where there were reports of a person lying on the ground who appeared to be injured.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman, who was declared dead at the scene.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of her death, and to identify the victim.

No other information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Johnson at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 609-6543 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

More information is expected to be released when the body is identified. Check Daily Voice for updates.

