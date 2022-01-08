Suspect Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Multiple Armed 7-Eleven Robberies In Maryland

A serial robber who went to the well one too many times in Maryland will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being sentenced for a string of armed robberies, the state's attorney announced.

Waldorf resident Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 32, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of armed robbery and first-degree assault following his arrest for robbing multiple 7-Eleven locations across Charles County.

On Sept. 7, 2021, officers responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of a commercial armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a store employee, who reported that a suspect approached him, brandished a black handgun, and demanded him to give money from the store’s register.

“In fear for his life, the employee complied with the suspect’s demand,” prosecutors said.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, later determined to be Hardy, committed a string of armed robberies, including a prior robbery at the same 7-Eleven convenience store on Aug. 19, 2021.

Additionally, prosecutors said that he committed two armed robberies at a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf on Aug. 27, 2021, and Aug. 23, 2021.

During the armed robbery on August 23, Hardy pointed a handgun at a customer coming into the store, ordering him to leave, officials said.

Surveillance footage of each robbery was reviewed, according to investigators, revealing Hardy’s physical description.

Hardy’s vehicle was also observed on surveillance video in the area of 7-Eleven on Sept. 7.

During a search and seizure warrant conducted at Hardy’s residence and vehicle, officers located the handgun, clothing, and mask used during the armed robberies, officials noted.

