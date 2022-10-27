School Bus Involved In Multi-Vehicle Charles County Crash, Multiple Hospitalizations Reported

A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charles County left several with injuries on Thursday afternoon, according to the school district.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Crain Highway near the area of Marshalls Corner in White Plains, the bus was involved in the crash with four other vehicles, leaving at least eight, including several students, with varying injuries, according to NBC Washington.

Police, paramedics, and Charles County Public Schools staff members all responded to the scene.

“The bus driver and students on board at the time have reported no major injuries, but will be transported to a local medical facility for evaluation,” a school spokesperson said. “Parents of all students on the bus have been notified.”

Following the crash, Crain Highway was closed in both directions, as well as the intersection of Marshalls Corner and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

