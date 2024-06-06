Officers from the sheriff's office and US Marshals arrested Nanjemoy resident Tehran Lebrons Butler on Wednesday, June 5 following an investigation into a shooting involving his father in May, authorities announced.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27, officers from the Charles County Sherif's Office were called to the 9100 block of Jessie Lizzy Place to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, and it was later established that the shooter was familiar with the victim and fled through the woods.

First responders searched the area, but Butler was able to evade them. His father was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant was issued for Butler charging him with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other related offenses, and he was taken into custody without incident in Bryans Road on Wednesday.

No details about his initial court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

