Marvin Ernesto Funez-Martinez was arrested in October 2023 in connection to the death of driver Marco Alexander Pulido-Castro after the two got into a deadly dispute over payment for the ride.

Patrol officers were called shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 to the 4100 block of Gateway Boulevard, where there was a report of a person armed with a weapon, and upon arrival, a witness directed them to a parked car nearby, where they located Pulido-Castro who had been stabbed to death and left inside the Nissan Sentra.

Pulido-Castro was found unresponsive in the fetal position suffering from multiple stab wounds, prosecutors say, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the area were able to advise responding officers that the White Plains resident was still in the area of a nearby home and a police K9 tracked him to the back of the house, where he was arrested without further incident.

The investigation determined that Funez-Martinez hired the victim to drive him and two others to a club in DC, and all four went into the club before Pulido-Castro drove them back to Maryland.

"Before they arrived in White Plains, the victim stopped at a gas station, where he requested additional money for gas," according to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office. "The victim’s vehicle began overheating at the gas station; however, he was still able to drive the occupants to their home."

That's when the argument started between the two over the cash.

Once at the residence, investigators said the Nissan's engine continued to overheat, and while Pulido-Castro was checking under the hood of his car, Funez-Martinez - already armed with a pocketknife - came out with a larger kitchen knife and stabbed the driver repeatedly.

The driver attempted to escape and ran to a yard across the street, but Funez-Martinez was hot on his heels.

Prosecutors say that Funez-Martinez ultimately stabbed the victim 59 times and knocked out multiple teeth.

After the stabbing, Funez-Martinez dragged the victim to his vehicle and placed his body in the trunk and retreated to the backyard of his home.

During the investigation, Funez-Martinez admitted to the murder.

When he is sentenced in October, Funez-Martinez will face 43 years in prison.

