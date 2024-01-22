Maryland Navy SEAL One Of Two Presumed Dead After Going Missing During Operation In Yemen

Marylander Special Operator First Class Christopher J. Chambers has been identified by officials as the local hero who was overseas during a risky nighttime mission on Thursday, Jan. 11, Gov. Wes Moore confirmed.

“Maryland and the nation have lost a hero. Special Operator First Class Christopher J. Chambers wasn't just a distinguished Navy SEAL, he was a true patriot in every beautiful sense of the word," Moore said.

"He put his life on the line for our safety and security, and we will never forget his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The search-and-rescue effort was formally declared a recovery mission on Sunday, according to the Navy.

Confirmation of his death comes after a near two-week search effort to locate he and a fellow SEAL who were reportedly lost at sea during a mission.

The incident remains under investigation as of Monday, Jan. 22.

"My heart breaks for the friends and family of Special Operator Chambers, as well as all who served alongside him," Moore added. "We must keep them in our thoughts and our prayers."

Chambers, 37, has been with the Navy since May 2012, graduating from boot camp in July that year. He was reportedly a highly decorated soldier, with multiple medals awarded to him during a storied career.

The other SEAL, Illinois-native Gage Ingram, who has been with the Navy since September 2019, was also identified by the Navy.

“We extend our condolences to Chris and Gage's families, friends, and teammates during this incredibly challenging time," Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1 said. "They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities," Chaney added. "This loss is devastating for NSW, our families, the special operations community, and across the nation."

President Joe Biden also issued a statement after the pair went missing off the coast of East Africa.

"Over ten days, the United States military conducted an extensive search and rescue mission," he said. "Recovery efforts are still continuing as we grieve this profound loss for our country.

These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans.

"Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans," he continued. "Our entire country stands with you. We will never fail to honor their service, their legacy, and their sacrifice."

Officials said that the incident remains under investigation for the sake of the loved ones left behind.

"Having served in combat, I understand that when tragedy strikes in the field of battle, the families of those we've lost deserve closure and clarity on what transpired," Moore concluded.

"I have every confidence that the loved ones of Special Operator Chambers and the public will receive the answers they deserve following a full and thorough investigation into this incident."

