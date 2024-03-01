Steven James Hardeman, 37, of Newburg, is facing multiple rape charges and other sexual offenses after victims came forward and reported that he allegedly abused them while he was working at the American Martial Arts Gym in Waldorf, officials say.

The assaults occurred as far back as 2013, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. The case was recently presented to a grand jury, which indicted Hardemen on serious charges.

Investigators made note that Hardeman taught martial arts at other American Martial Arts gyms with locations in St. Mary’s County and Caroline County in Virginia.

Hardeman was charged with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape, and several other related offenses.

Investigators are concerned that there could be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been targeted by Hardeman - who was released and ordered to enroll in home confinement with a GPS tracker - has been asked to contact Det. Singh at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6471

