Deanthony Lamont Warrick, 35, of Indian Head, was convicted by a jury following a 4-day trial for his role in the death of 29-year-old La Plata resident Jasmine Lakesha Hicks in April 2023, according to the state prosecutor's office.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road, where there was a report of a woman - later identified as Hicks - who was injured in the yard of a local home.

Officers found Hicks suffering from several stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The investigation led detectives to identify Warrick as a suspect after they determined he and Hicks were known to each other and the incident was a domestic-related murder.

Prosecutors say that the investigation determined that Warrick and Hicks were outside of his home before the stabbing, which happened after the two got into a verbal altercation about items stolen from his residence.

During the altercation, Warrick began stabbing her repeatedly, and at one point reportedly told Hicks "don't make me kill you," before fleeing the area.

The murder was captured on video and Warrick later confessed to the killing.

Warrick was convicted of:

First-degree murder;

Wearing and carrying a dangerous concealed weapon on his person;

Wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent and purpose of injuring Hicks;

Possession of a CDS: Phencyclidine, with intent to distribute;

Possession of CDS: Phencyclidine;

Possession of a regulated firearm.

When he is sentenced in August, Hicks faces life in prison for the murder, plus additional time for the other offenses.

