Man Wanted In Connection To Holiday Season Stabbing Remains At Large: Charles County Sheriff

Newburg native James Mark Kimble remains elusive more than two weeks after a stabbing that was reported on Wednesday, Dec. 27, according to officials.

Kimble has been accused of a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a business in the 12000 block of Charles Street, where he allegedly stabbed a man several times before fleeing the area.

His victim was able to drive himself to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and survived.

Officials made note that the two were known to each other and the incident was not believed to be random.

Kimble was described as being 6-foot-3 weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has had previous run-ins with the law in Southern Maryland.

Anyone with information regarding Kimble or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Bringley at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6499.

