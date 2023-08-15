Light Drizzle 78°

Man Wanted In Connection To Charles County Murder Apprehended Months Later: Sheriff

Another suspect has been apprehended in connection to the fatal shooting of Aden Christopher Garcia in Charles County last year.

Johntez Davon Dorsey has been implicated in the murder of Aden Christopher Garcia in Waldorf.
Johntez Davon Dorsey has been implicated in the murder of Aden Christopher Garcia in Waldorf. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view / Charles County Sheriff's Office
Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, 22, of Waldorf, who had an active warrant out for his arrest for the death of the 19-year-old, who was killed on Abermarle Place in Waldorf last October.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, to investigate a shooting when a man - later identified as Garcia - was found with life-threatening injuries.

They say that they found Garcia inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died days later.

One person was picked up weeks after the shooting, and Colbert-Lyles was identified as a suspect late last month and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Colbert-Lyles had been charged with multiple counts of murder and other charges related to the shooting. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation. 

